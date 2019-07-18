EPS for TC Energy (TRP) Expected At $1.00; Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CGEN) Shorts Up By 2.05%

Analysts expect TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) to report $1.00 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. T_TRP’s profit would be $927.00 million giving it 16.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, TC Energy Corporation’s analysts see -6.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 126,028 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX

Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN) had an increase of 2.05% in short interest. CGEN's SI was 3.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.05% from 3.21 million shares previously. With 129,400 avg volume, 25 days are for Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN)'s short sellers to cover CGEN's short positions. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 3,811 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company has market cap of $207.29 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $60.60 billion. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy divisions.

