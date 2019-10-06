EPS for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Expected At $0.66; Snow Capital Management LP Boosted By $18.74 Million Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 2712.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 851,870 shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 19.83%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 883,270 shares with $20.09M value, up from 31,400 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 3.50 million shares traded or 17.31% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 20.48% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. TMHC’s profit would be $69.50 million giving it 9.94 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s analysts see -13.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 1.47 million shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is -7.01% below currents $26.24 stock price. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of TMHC in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 651,481 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 138,171 shares stake. Glenmede Na owns 11 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Clark Capital Grp has 0.07% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 150,740 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 39,159 shares. Fil Ltd reported 4.30 million shares stake. Cannell Peter B And reported 15,733 shares. First Tru L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 185,927 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 70,810 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated reported 9,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital L P holds 0.13% or 71,003 shares in its portfolio. 182,300 are held by Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Sg Capital Mgmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 180,584 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $3400 highest and $2000 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 0.66% above currents $27.32 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 8 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $2500 target. Wells Fargo upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Monday, September 30 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of URBN in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 116,494 shares. Farmers Merchants owns 217 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 4.20 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated owns 85 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 13,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 18,150 shares. Hrt Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 274,584 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 5.96 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 32,881 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Turtle Creek Asset invested 4.72% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Huntington National Bank holds 1,300 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc owns 11,144 shares.

