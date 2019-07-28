EPS for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Expected At $0.14; The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MEET in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. See The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 6.TH’s profit would be $14.73 million giving it 15.43 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Target Hospitality Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 82,838 shares traded. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company has market cap of $909.21 million. The firm was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 3.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 636,434 shares traded. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has risen 54.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2Q Rev $38M-$39M; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 06/03/2018 Meet Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST – “THERE IS UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GROUP’S ABILITY TO PARTNER PROGRAMS, RAISE CAPITAL OR DEBT AT TERMS TO MEET GROUP’S REQUIREMENTS”; 09/04/2018 – THE MEET GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON LIVESTREAMING VIDEO PROGRESS; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – LOVOO Launches Live Video in France and Switzerland; 09/05/2018 – Neighborhood Joint: Meet Me at the Commons

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $269.48 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 39.67 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.