EPS for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Expected At $0.14; Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Detour Gold (TSE:DGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Detour Gold had 2 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 21. See Detour Gold Corporation (TSE:DGC) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $15.75 Maintain

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 13 after the close.TH’s profit would be $14.73M giving it 15.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Target Hospitality Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 60,361 shares traded. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company has market cap of $894.48 million. The firm was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The companyÂ’s primary asset is the Detour Lake property located in Northeastern Ontario. It has a 134.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s Detour Lake property consists of a contiguous group of mining claims and leases totaling 625 square kilometers in the District of Cochrane.