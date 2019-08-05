EPS for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Expected At $0.61; Polar Securities Raised Take (TTWO) Position

Polar Securities Inc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 19,800 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 254,000 shares with $23.97M value, up from 234,200 last quarter. Take now has $13.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. TPR’s profit would be $176.99 million giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Tapestry, Inc.’s analysts see 45.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 4.25M shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 29/05/2018 – TAPESTRY IS SUED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY FOOTWEAR EXECUTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry Sees FY Rev $5.8B-$5.9B; 01/05/2018 – Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Struggles Weigh on Tapestry Results; 17/05/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.3375/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tapestry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPR); 02/04/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Patricia Goodwin-Peters SVP of Human Re; 13/03/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $60 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – ANNA BAKST WILL SUCCEED CRAIG LEAVITT; 01/05/2018 – TAPESTRY SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.57 TO $2.60, SAW $2.52 TO $2.60; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TAPESTRY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Polar Securities Inc decreased Senseonics Hldgs Inc stake by 550,451 shares to 3.23M valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 623,000 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dana Advsrs invested in 25,121 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP has 0.79% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 67,542 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 35,801 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 6,517 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 15,782 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hartford Investment reported 12,272 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Corporation holds 165,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 157,348 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,722 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Company reported 6,095 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Zweig reported 119,960 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 21,111 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, July 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Tapestry, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TPR) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tapestry: Decent Brands, Terrible Management – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$30.78, Is Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.