EPS for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Expected At $0.61; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased By $485,925 Its Ugi (UGI) Holding

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. TPR’s profit would be $176.97 million giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Tapestry, Inc.’s analysts see 45.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 2.68M shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 31.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 21/05/2018 – ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – ERALDO POLETTO EXPECTED TO JOIN ON APRIL 30, 2018, WILL SUCCEED WENDY KAHN; 23/03/2018 – The Kate Spade brand has been searching for a new CEO since the acquisition by Coach, which is now held under Tapestry; 21/05/2018 – Tapestry says Stuart Weitzman’s Creative Director Morelli resigns; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tapestry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPR); 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Tapestry Inc. Outlook To Positive; Ratings Afrmd; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q Net $140.3M; 17/05/2018 – Tapestry, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – TAPESTRY IS SUED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY FOOTWEAR EXECUTIVE; 21/05/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CREATIVE LEADER

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Ugi Corp (UGI) stake by 65.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as Ugi Corp (UGI)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 4,701 shares with $261,000 value, down from 13,536 last quarter. Ugi Corp now has $9.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12M for 68.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 170,488 shares. 7,443 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Hennessy invested in 1.36% or 526,652 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 6,071 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Inc Llp has invested 0.12% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 26,902 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 118,039 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce stated it has 18,341 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1,241 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 337,285 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 21,893 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 132,794 shares. Moreover, Ifrah Fincl Service has 0.12% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 5,740 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc holds 0.04% or 11,907 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 200,751 shares.

