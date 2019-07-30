EPS for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Expected At $-0.26; East West Bancorp (EWBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $-0.26 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 1,400.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s analysts see -181.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 1.46 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 197 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 119 decreased and sold their stock positions in East West Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 120.66 million shares, down from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding East West Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 100 Increased: 147 New Position: 50.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.56 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc holds 5.76% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. for 111,267 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 184,251 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 130,666 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.9% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 587,177 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $7.00 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: AMK,ALLY,EWBC,MTB – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.91 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 42.62 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Among 4 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by M Partners. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12 to “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp holds 0.79% or 67,542 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack accumulated 95 shares. 1.11M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Voloridge Inv Management Llc owns 42,651 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc has 13,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tobam has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advsr owns 100 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). National Pension Service accumulated 149,944 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.01% or 14,173 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 36,203 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 5,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Palestra Mgmt invested in 971,225 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Debt-Defying Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.