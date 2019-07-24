EPS for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) Expected At $-0.23; Granahan Investment Management Lifted Its Ptc (PTC) Holding

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 309.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s analysts see 64.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.61% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 192,179 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has declined 1.49% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 12/03/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC TRHC.O FY2018 REV VIEW $180.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $28M-$32M; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare President and Co-Founder Named A Fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 09/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Releases Research Results Re: Pharmacist-Led Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Services for PACE; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 24/04/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED ITS OPTIMIZED OPIOID SOLUTION TO IDENTIFY & PREVENT UNINTENTIONAL OPIOID MISUSE & AVOID UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS ACQUIRED PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC TRHC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $188 MLN TO $198 MLN

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 9.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 3,458 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 38,103 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 34,645 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $10.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 1.09 million shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PTC Named Product Leader in PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing by Frost & Sullivan – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SALT, PTC, NVCR – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm stated it has 132 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Los Angeles And Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 11,150 shares. First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 24,199 shares. Brant Point Invest Management invested in 163,405 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.14% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 300,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.08% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 76,664 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 317,840 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 114,217 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.29% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 13,635 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 5,904 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PTC Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. On Sunday, March 10 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PTC in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) stake by 91,457 shares to 87,853 valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Propetro Holding stake by 77,841 shares and now owns 477,883 shares. Argenx Se Adr was reduced too.