EPS for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Expected At $-0.30; Hmi Capital Cut By $1.68 Million Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position

Analysts expect Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 57.75% from last quarter's $-0.71 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Tableau Software, Inc.'s analysts see -59.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.66 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Hmi Capital Llc decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hmi Capital Llc analyzed 60,000 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)'s stock rose 8.73%. The Hmi Capital Llc holds 6.36M shares with $179.80M value, down from 6.42M last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 915,567 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Completion of Previously Announced Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Tender Offer for Smart & Final Stores, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheyne (Uk) Llp accumulated 87,418 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Company owns 76,375 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com reported 450,384 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 50,336 shares. Natixis has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 41,305 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 47,939 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hillhouse Ltd has 0.19% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Us Bancshares De invested in 500 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 15.53 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 16,344 shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Endeavour Advisors has invested 0.26% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. UBS downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.16 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.