EPS for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Expected At $-0.30; B2HOLDING AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (BTOHF) Shorts Raised By 2.17%

B2HOLDING AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BTOHF) had an increase of 2.17% in short interest. BTOHF’s SI was 2.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.17% from 2.42M shares previously. It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

B2 Holding AS engages in the acquisition, management, and collection of unsecured non-performing loans. The company has market cap of $454.37 million. It focuses on purchasing and collecting non-performing and performing consumer and non-retail debts, primarily from the banking and financial sector, as well as from telecom operators, and retail and utility companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services related to recovery of consumer debts, such as third party debt collection and professional credit information services.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.20 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

