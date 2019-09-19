EPS for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Expected At $1.99; Diker Management Has Increased Realpage (RP) Position

Diker Management Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 213.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diker Management Llc acquired 163,667 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Diker Management Llc holds 240,167 shares with $14.13M value, up from 76,500 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 430,423 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $1.99 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.99 EPS. TROW’s profit would be $468.77 million giving it 14.71 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $2.03 EPS previously, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 756,558 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Operational Efficiencies Lead To Site Consolidation; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70/SHARE PAYABLE JUNE 29; 23/05/2018 – T Rowe Price New Horizons Buys 1.1% Position in Rentokil; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.7% Position in Aptiv; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial reported 279 shares. First Manhattan owns 4,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.05 million shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 9,438 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 35,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,109 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital. 54,630 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 28,828 shares. 209,467 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Putnam Invests Limited Co invested in 0.22% or 1.71M shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 4,146 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs Company reported 170,852 shares stake. Oak Assoc Oh reported 3,625 shares. 49,738 were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $29.17 million activity. The insider Seren Capital – Ltd. sold 150,000 shares worth $8.42M.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RealPage expands borrowing capacity to $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Residential REITs to Buy as U.S. Apartment Occupancy Shoots Up – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IYW’s Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 12.58% above currents $63.51 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Among 2 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. T. Rowe Price Group has $11700 highest and $9000 lowest target. $112.33’s average target is -4.08% below currents $117.11 stock price. T. Rowe Price Group had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $108 target. Deutsche Bank maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $27.59 billion. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity. Robert W. Sharps had sold 19,064 shares worth $2.26M.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? T. Rowe Price (TROW) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: WM, TROW, O, GPC, WHR – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Franklin Resources’ (BEN) August AUM Descends on Net Outflows – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Stock is a Solid Bet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 37,075 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Nordea Investment Ab reported 393,040 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 35,915 shares. Midas Management reported 1.48% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Clean Yield Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 208 shares. Barr E S & Communication reported 135,611 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Schroder Mngmt accumulated 434,175 shares. Pggm invested in 0.17% or 301,800 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 0.06% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 49,700 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.11% or 40,459 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na reported 10,653 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.