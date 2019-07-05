EPS for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Expected At $-0.41; 5 Analysts Covering Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Among 7 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 13 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, January 14 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. See Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) latest ratings:

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of stock. $1.06M worth of stock was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. On Monday, January 28 BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 5,185 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 120,198 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 122,702 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 269,299 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Blair William & Il reported 35,987 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 20,866 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank has invested 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ser invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Mount Vernon Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 31,291 shares. Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 99,483 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Republic Mngmt Inc invested in 71,522 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.55% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company has market cap of $356.00 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012.