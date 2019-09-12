EPS for SYNNEX (SNX) Expected At $2.86; Everquote – Class A (EVER) Sellers Decreased By 1.11% Their Shorts

Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER) had a decrease of 1.11% in short interest. EVER’s SI was 763,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.11% from 772,200 shares previously. With 135,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER)’s short sellers to cover EVER’s short positions. The SI to Everquote Inc – Class A’s float is 37.07%. The stock increased 9.90% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 138,128 shares traded. EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has declined 4.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report $2.86 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 11.28% from last quarter’s $2.57 EPS. SNX’s profit would be $146.08 million giving it 8.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $2.86 EPS previously, SYNNEX Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.25% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 306,409 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company has market cap of $623.37 million. The company's online marketplace offers clients shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It currently has negative earnings. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators.

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex has $12000 highest and $118 lowest target. $119’s average target is 21.59% above currents $97.87 stock price. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barrington.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.