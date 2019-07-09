EPS for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Expected At $-0.53; Shorts at Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Raised By 2.74%

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. CIVI’s SI was 864,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 841,700 shares previously. With 242,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI)’s short sellers to cover CIVI’s short positions. The SI to Civitas Solutions Inc’s float is 7.25%. The stock decreased 100.00% or $17.76 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 67,363 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVI News: 10/05/2018 – Civitas Solutions 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SEES FY NET REV. $1.58B TO $1.61B, EST. $1.60B; 27/04/2018 – Civitas Social Housing PLC Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Civitas Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC CIVI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.58 BLN TO $1.61 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Civitas Wins EB-5 Industry Leader Award; 10/05/2018 – Civitas Solutions Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $168M-$171M; 16/05/2018 – Civitas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS 2Q ADJ EBITDA $40.5M, EST. $39.5M

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $-0.53 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 22.06% from last quarter’s $-0.68 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 6.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 122,537 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Civitas Solutions, Inc. provides home- and community health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities , Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY). It currently has negative earnings. The I/DD segment offers services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More notable recent Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Civitas up 12% on $17.75/share takeover bid – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Civitas to explore strategic alternatives; shares up 10% – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Bristol-Myers Squibb, AAR, Central Garden & Pet, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Tribune Media, and Civitas Solutions â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HHS to test new primary care payment models – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Rejoins Russell 3000 and added to Russell Microcap Index – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 3.7%; Digital Ally Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity. 2,683 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares with value of $19,318 were sold by Clark Mary P.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $360.44 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.