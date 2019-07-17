EPS for Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Expected At $0.06; XIAOMI COMMON SHARES (XIACF) Shorts Raised By 17.5%

XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF) had an increase of 17.5% in short interest. XIACF’s SI was 4.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.5% from 3.74M shares previously. With 695,800 avg volume, 6 days are for XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s short sellers to cover XIACF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 368,536 shares traded. Xiaomi Corporation (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. It has a 210 P/E ratio.

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet firm with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.95 billion. The firm offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Internet services, including content, entertainment, financial services, and productivity tools.