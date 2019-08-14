EPS for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) Expected At $-0.62; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Shorts Up By 5.4%

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $-0.62 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 13,487 shares traded. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had an increase of 5.4% in short interest. ZIOP’s SI was 44.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.4% from 42.24 million shares previously. With 1.84 million avg volume, 24 days are for Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s short sellers to cover ZIOP’s short positions. The SI to Ziopharm Oncology Inc’s float is 28.92%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 1.52 million shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 25.48% above currents $5.18 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $841.20 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 5.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ziopharm Oncology Names Sath Shukla as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ziopharm Oncology Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus Veledimex for the Treatment of Glioma – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) CEO Laurence Cooper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 21% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Using Debt In A Risky Way? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wainwright sees 310% upside in Outlook Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sutro Bio prices upsized IPO at $15 – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Readouts – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sutro Biopharma Announces Encouraging Interim Phase 1 Safety Data on a Potential First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate STRO-001 for the Treatment of B-cell Malignancies at the European Hematology Association Congress – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 15, 2019.