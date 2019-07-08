EPS for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Expected At $0.19; Anglogold Ashanti Limited (AU) Sellers Increased By 12.6% Their Shorts

Anglogold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) had an increase of 12.6% in short interest. AU’s SI was 14.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.6% from 12.55M shares previously. With 2.55M avg volume, 6 days are for Anglogold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s short sellers to cover AU’s short positions. The SI to Anglogold Ashanti Limited’s float is 3.53%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 831,715 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 30/05/2018 – Miners threaten Congo with legal action over mining code; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Announces Change To The Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $383M

Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 42.42% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. SGC’s profit would be $2.88 million giving it 23.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 92 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 28.58% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group(R) Announces Acquisition Of CID Resources(R); 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN; 02/04/2018 Superior Uniform: Superior Uniform Group® Receives Top Honors at NAUMD Image of the Year Awards – 04/02/2018 – 08:25; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 06, 2019 – First-Half 2019 Leaders and Laggards Among Gold Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on July 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $7.36 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 55.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.

More notable recent Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BioScrip Inc. (BIOS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nicox signs agreement for NCX 4251 in China with Ocumension Therapeutics for up to â‚¬12 million in milestones plus royalties – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.