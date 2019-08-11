EPS for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Expected At $0.03; Genworth Financial (GNW) Shorts Lowered By 0.49%

Analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SPCB’s profit would be $448,753 giving it 7.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, SuperCom Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.0301 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9499. About 62,725 shares traded or 50.80% up from the average. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 40.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 14/05/2018 – SuperCom Reports Record Annual Revenue with 66% Organic Growth and 200% Gross Margin Improvement for Full Year 2017; 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 M National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 12/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PURESECURITY EM SUITE OF GPS & HOME DETENTION OFFENDER TRACKING & MONITORING SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M; 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) had a decrease of 0.49% in short interest. GNW’s SI was 22.05 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.49% from 22.16 million shares previously. With 3.21M avg volume, 7 days are for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s short sellers to cover GNW’s short positions. The SI to Genworth Financial Inc’s float is 4.42%. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 457,719 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 8.31M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 823,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc reported 967,527 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 177,488 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 101,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 306 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 3.72 million shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 66,991 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 483,300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 24,686 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.21 million. The firm offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects.