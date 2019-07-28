EPS for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Expected At $0.03; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GrubHub had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital on Friday, February 8 to “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13300 target in Friday, July 26 report. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Friday, April 12 report. See Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $95.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $91.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $100 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

20/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

Analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SPCB’s profit would be $448,743 giving it 8.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, SuperCom Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is down 36.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 M National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom Reports Record Annual Revenue with 66% Organic Growth and 200% Gross Margin Improvement for Full Year 2017; 29/05/2018 – SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia; 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas; 12/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PURESECURITY EM SUITE OF GPS & HOME DETENTION OFFENDER TRACKING & MONITORING SOLUTIONS

The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.49 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will DoorDash’s Pain Generate Big Gains for Grubhub? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Grubhub Is Still A Worthy Bet Despite Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Grubhub Faces a New Headwind in Its Biggest Market – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB ‘will gladly work’ with NY on liquor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grab GRUB Like CEO, But Brace For A Brawl – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.81 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 127.81 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.