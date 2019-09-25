EPS for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Expected At $1.40; Target (TGT) Covered By 7 Bulls

Analysts expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report $1.40 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.41% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. STI’s profit would be $621.51 million giving it 12.01 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.23. About 1.87 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 5.37% above currents $107.45 stock price. Target had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. Buckingham Research maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $54.90 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

