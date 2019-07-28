EPS for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Expected At $0.33; Last Week Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Coverage

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SHO’s profit would be $75.46M giving it 10.07 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s analysts see 57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 1.58 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 11.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c

Among 3 analysts covering Admiral Group PLC (LON:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Admiral Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADM in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2100 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, March 22. See Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) latest ratings:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust that as of October 30, 2017 has interests in 27 hotels comprised of 13,202 rooms. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.22% or 639,231 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.22% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 1.75M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 349,193 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity reported 75,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Lasalle Invest Management invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 38,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co owns 428,828 shares. 31,009 are held by Eii Management Incorporated. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 25,764 shares. Assetmark accumulated 156 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Ltd Com owns 1.74 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us invested 0.15% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Moreover, Century Inc has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 452,835 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. Another trade for 23,657 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 was made by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. On Thursday, February 7 Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million worth of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) or 60,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Admiral Group plc shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company stated it has 0.02% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 1.42 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.08% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Allstate has 0.04% invested in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Cohen And Steers Inc has 0.02% invested in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 1.73M shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 13,585 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Johnson Counsel holds 5,403 shares. Legal General Group Pcl holds 4.07M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management invested 0.4% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 0.24% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 159,855 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.06% or 10,367 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 7,603 shares.

Another recent and important Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of 6.48 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.