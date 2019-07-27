EPS for Sunoco LP (SUN) Expected At $0.64; Cyanotech (CYAN)’s Sentiment Is 0.33

Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 2 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 6 cut down and sold positions in Cyanotech Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 761,891 shares, down from 775,411 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cyanotech Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $0.64 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 28.89% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. SUN’s profit would be $52.95M giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Sunoco LP’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 179,311 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 12.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $90 MLN ON GROWTH CAPITAL AND APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN ON MAINTENANCE CAPITAL FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP: PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION, TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Rev $3.7B; 25/05/2018 – Pennsylvania halts ETP Sunoco Mariner East pipeline again; 02/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP COMPLETES CONVERSION OF WEST TEXAS RETAIL SITES TO; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Adj Distributable Cash Flow $85 Million

Among 3 analysts covering Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sunoco LP had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Sunoco LP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund owns 22,457 shares. Cushing Asset Lp holds 0.24% or 230,000 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv, a New York-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 110,629 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Company reported 11,762 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Jpmorgan Chase reported 154,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 24,600 shares. Lifeplan holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 52,586 shares. 7,842 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc has 30,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advisors L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Coastline Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation for 82,400 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 57,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 19,300 shares.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.78 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.