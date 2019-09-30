EPS for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Expected At $0.59; Private Advisor Group Increased Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holding By $636,493

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) stake by 60.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 48,961 shares as Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT)’s stock 0.00%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 130,363 shares with $1.82M value, up from 81,402 last quarter. Royce Value Tr Inc now has $1.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 187,574 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.18% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. SU’s profit would be $918.24M giving it 13.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see -1.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 1.48M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta government trims oil curtailment limits – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Mainline open season stopped by regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) CEO Mark Little Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $49.26 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.27 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of Jul 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,153 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 52 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com reported 130,363 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0.25% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Blb&B Advsr Llc has 14,278 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 66,405 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc has 95,774 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch And Associate Management Inc invested 0.27% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Cls Invs Ltd Co holds 359,890 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 38,978 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 86,778 shares. Citigroup reported 2,370 shares.