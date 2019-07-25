EPS for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Expected At $1.25; Maverick Capital LTD Has Raised Its Nike (NKE) Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 579.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 1.35M shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 1.58M shares with $132.85 million value, up from 232,070 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 2.76M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to report $1.25 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. T_SLF’s profit would be $737.81M giving it 10.97 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 4.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 434,460 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.38 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 33,090 shares to 46,190 valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) stake by 1,650 shares and now owns 31,460 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. The insider PARKER MARK G sold $12.30M.