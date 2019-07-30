EPS for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Expected At $1.24; Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (URGN) Shorts Decreased By 0.58%

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to report $1.24 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. T_SLF’s profit would be $732.88 million giving it 11.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 611,474 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%

Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN) had a decrease of 0.58% in short interest. URGN’s SI was 1.03 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.58% from 1.03M shares previously. With 151,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN)’s short sellers to cover URGN’s short positions. The SI to Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 8.21%. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 127,304 shares traded. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has declined 36.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URGN News: 01/04/2018 – UroGen Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 15/05/2018 – UroGen Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 24/05/2018 – Moshe Arkin, Affiliates Report Stake In UroGen Pharma; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA UGN-101 PHASE 3 INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED CR 59%; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED COMPLETE RESPONSE (CR) RATE OF 59 PERCENT IN PATIENTS WITH LOW-GRADE UTUC; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MITOGEL IN UNITED STATES IS TARGETED FOR H2 2019; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $73.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.56 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Investing in IPOs Can Make You Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in BentallGreenOak – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2019: TW,CBU,BOH,SLF,SLF.TO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC For: Jul 02 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for UroGen Pharma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UroGen Pharma Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:URGN) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New additions to Russell indexes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. The company has market cap of $671.15 million. The Company’s lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer.