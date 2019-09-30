EPS for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Expected At $0.30; IOOF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (IOOFF) Sellers Decreased By 12.23% Their Shorts

IOOF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:IOOFF) had a decrease of 12.23% in short interest. IOOFF’s SI was 7.03 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.23% from 8.01M shares previously. The stock increased 12.68% or $0.495 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 475 shares traded or 5177.78% up from the average. IOOF Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:IOOFF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. INN’s profit would be $31.54 million giving it 9.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -18.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 200,223 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)â€™s Upcoming 1.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 106.30 million shares or 1.48% more from 104.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 141,273 shares in its portfolio. 362 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 226,596 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 76,014 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 419,972 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Miles Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 15,927 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 10,506 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Deprince Race & Zollo reported 934,663 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 104,925 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Jennison Assoc stated it has 0.03% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion.