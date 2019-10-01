EPS for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Expected At $0.30; Financial Architects Has Boosted By $462,028 Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position

Financial Architects Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 1083.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 7,966 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 8,701 shares with $508,000 value, up from 735 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $104.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.79 million shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. INN’s profit would be $31.54 million giving it 9.60 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.19M shares traded or 66.98% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 106.30 million shares or 1.48% more from 104.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co accumulated 22,833 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 646,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 133 shares. 2.40 million are owned by Northern Trust. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 247,177 shares. Ameritas reported 8,982 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.02% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 79,681 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.40M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 38,258 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion.

