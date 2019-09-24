EPS for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Expected At $0.56; Ajo LP Boosted Resolute Forest Prods (RFP) Holding By $3.80 Million

Analysts expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.82% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SMMF’s profit would be $7.01M giving it 11.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 15,248 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF)

Ajo Lp increased Resolute Forest Prods (RFP) stake by 126.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 542,924 shares as Resolute Forest Prods (RFP)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Ajo Lp holds 972,618 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 429,694 last quarter. Resolute Forest Prods now has $451.83M valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 225,909 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 21/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018 (P); 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE 4-YR PACT WITH UNIFOR; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children’s Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – INVESTMENTS AT SAINT-FÉLICIEN EXPECTED TO INCREASE AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 76 METRIC TONS; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA)

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$4.30, Is Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Francis Chou Comments on Resolute Forest Products – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DAVIDsTEA leads consumer gainers; Garrett Motion and Iconix Brand among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Recommend Holding These 2 Falling Knives – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Ajo Lp decreased Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stake by 105,662 shares to 81,434 valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ametek (NYSE:AME) stake by 99,529 shares and now owns 296,578 shares. United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$23.91, Is It Time To Put Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. and Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Reports Acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $329.63 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Summit Financial Group, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 497,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 54,615 shares. 192,779 are owned by State Street Corp. American Intl Gru reported 7,035 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 9,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp invested in 4,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 26,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.01% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Morgan Stanley stated it has 672 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Buckingham Asset Lc holds 0.03% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,752 shares or 0% of the stock. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,200 activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200. HINKLE GARY L also bought $200,000 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares.