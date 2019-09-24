EPS for Stryker (SYK) Expected At $1.90; Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped By $3.72 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Analysts expect Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report $1.90 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 12.43% from last quarter’s $1.69 EPS. SYK’s profit would be $710.80M giving it 28.97 P/E if the $1.90 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, Stryker Corporation’s analysts see -4.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $220.19. About 1.05M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 61.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 26,734 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 70,330 shares with $9.82M value, up from 43,596 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Capital holds 0.11% or 1,876 shares. 12,429 were reported by Partner Inv Limited Partnership. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,103 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.2% or 6,816 shares. Bender Robert & Associate holds 2.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,190 shares. Birinyi Associate owns 5,393 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 27.74M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ckw Fincl Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,060 shares. Moreover, Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 5.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.13 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 272,278 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Nadler reported 9,711 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc reported 1.46% stake. Aviance Limited invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 2.02% or 75,506 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 4,800 shares to 300 valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 457,151 shares and now owns 67,859 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.68% above currents $132.46 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, September 19 with “In-Line” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of stock or 43 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Stryker Corporation shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 34,477 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.36M shares. Pinnacle reported 18,198 shares. 1.41M are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 2.67% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 90,139 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,009 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi owns 83,074 shares or 4.66% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,903 shares. Boston Private Wealth has 46,909 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 30,794 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny owns 1,313 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company reported 31,824 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 7.02M shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 12,467 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.17 million shares.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. The company has market cap of $82.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. It has a 23.56 P/E ratio. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Among 8 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Stryker has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $228.50’s average target is 3.77% above currents $220.19 stock price. Stryker had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $211 target. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 26. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight”. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.