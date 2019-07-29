EPS for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) Expected At $-0.01; If Bancorp Has 2.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.0122 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6678. About 13,631 shares traded. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) has risen 32.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 5 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 2 reduced and sold their stock positions in If Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 767,341 shares, up from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

More notable recent STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Direct Distribution Contract with Kosmo Meditech in Korea – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “STRATA Skin Sciences Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from NASDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “STRATA Skin Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Revenue Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. The company has market cap of $83.02 million. The Company’s products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $77.71 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 25.59 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

More notable recent IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Is Yielding 1.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq and the Iraq Stock Exchange Signs New Market Technology Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why IF Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IROQ) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 23% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pompeo meets Iraq PM in Baghdad – Iraq government source – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 325,174 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.23% invested in the company for 81,720 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.19% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares.

The stock increased 2.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 2,999 shares traded. IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) has declined 2.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c