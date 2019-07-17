EPS for Strad Inc. (SDY) Expected At $-0.01; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 funds started new or increased positions, while 16 cut down and sold equity positions in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The funds in our database now own: 10.64 million shares, down from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Consumer Portfolio Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Strad Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 3,300 shares traded. Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.18 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 10,914 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owns 468,464 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 884,783 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.27% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 53,158 shares.

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $1.99 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Strad Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the gas and oil and energy infrastructure sectors in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.09 million. The firm operates through Canadian Operations, U.S. It has a 96.47 P/E ratio. Operations, and Product Sales divisions.

Another recent and important Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “May 20, 2019 – Advisory Services Network, LLC Buys iShares Core US Aggregate Bond, ishares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility, Sells iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Market, iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average – GuruFocus.com” on May 20, 2019.