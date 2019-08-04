EPS for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Expected At $0.17; Value Line Fund (VALU) Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 14 after the close.STNE’s profit would be $50.43M giving it 53.65 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, StoneCo Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 2.28M shares traded. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Value Line Fund Inc (VALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 decreased and sold their equity positions in Value Line Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 732,103 shares, down from 775,576 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Value Line Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Among 4 analysts covering StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. StoneCo had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. The company has market cap of $10.82 billion. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. It has a 194.04 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2018, the firm served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors.

More notable recent StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “StoneCo Is A Solid Choice – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “StoneCo Ltd. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “StoneCo Ltd. Announces New Independent Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 200 Points; Vislink Technologies Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 952 shares traded. Value Line, Inc. (VALU) has risen 34.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VALU News: 20/04/2018 – Value Line, Inc. Announces a 5.56% Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.19 Per Common Share; 20/04/2018 – Value Line Boosts Dividen; 20/04/2018 – Value Line Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 14/03/2018 Value Line 3Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Value Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VALU)

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $243.23 million. The Company’s investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds , options, and convertible securities. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers comprehensive research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, The Value Line Small & Mid-Cap 300, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

More notable recent Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Value Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VALU) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Value Line, Inc. Now Tracks Many of the Major Cannabis Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2019 EARNINGS – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: FMC, FELE, NWBI, SBT, PETS, VALU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Value Line, Inc. for 33,089 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 53,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 690 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,828 shares.