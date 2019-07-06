EPS for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Expected At $0.38; Sunopta (STKL)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Sunopta Inc (STKL) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 34 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 38 reduced and sold their holdings in Sunopta Inc. The funds in our database reported: 67.69 million shares, down from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sunopta Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 25 Increased: 23 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. BANX’s profit would be $2.47M giving it 14.24 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 9,002 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified and organic ingredients; and makes and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. The company has market cap of $328.14 million. The Company’s Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain animal feed, and pet food products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity.

The stock increased 11.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 485,922 shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Engaged Capital Llc holds 4.24% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. for 8.73 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 50,308 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Overbrook Management Corp has 0.8% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The California-based Oaktree Capital Management Lp has invested 0.53% in the stock. Eventide Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.30 million shares.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $140.94 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.