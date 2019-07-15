EPS for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Expected At $0.62; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) stake by 109.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 50,100 shares as Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 95,700 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 45,600 last quarter. Jetblue Awys Corp now has $5.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.01M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/05/2018 – JetBlue: Travel Products Unit Will Be Based in Fort Lauderdale; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: JETSUITEX SEMI-PRIVATE MARKET `HAS A LOT OF POTENTIAL’; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Is Refining Long Beach, Calif. Schedule to Better Meet the Needs of the Market; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 10/04/2018 – JETSUITE INC, A U.S. PRIVATE AVIATION COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THAT QATAR AIRWAYS HAS TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE IN JETSUITE INC AND INDIRECTLY IN JETSUITEX INC; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 09/05/2018 – JBLU GIVEN NEW BOSTON-, FORT LAUDERDALE-HAVANA ROUTES IN APRIL; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE CEO HAYES COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5%-7%; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue-backed private-jet company signs up for hybrid electric planes

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SYBT’s profit would be $14.15 million giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 20,679 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical holds 3,333 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset, a New York-based fund reported 118,619 shares. First Fincl Bank invested in 8,220 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 6,838 shares. Regions holds 805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 74,226 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 32,990 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd owns 87,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc owns 9,558 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 3,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4,495 shares. Heartland Advisors Incorporated reported 0.35% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 53 buys, and 1 insider sale for $83,074 activity. 66 shares valued at $2,120 were bought by Herde Carl G on Friday, March 22. $3,941 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III. On Friday, March 22 EDINGER CHARLES R III bought $2,409 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 75 shares. TASMAN NORMAN bought $4,019 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Tuesday, April 30. Schutte John had bought 126 shares worth $4,328. 45 shares were bought by Brown J McCauley, worth $1,546. 111 shares were bought by Northern Richard, worth $4,038.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $814.09 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity. Shares for $45,450 were sold by Hayes Robin on Monday, February 11.

Among 3 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of JBLU in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 0.39% or 47,452 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 62,019 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 399,970 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 177 shares. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 71,501 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.02% stake. Shelton Mgmt reported 371 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 11,791 shares. Donald Smith & Inc stated it has 5.76% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 10.84 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 236,700 were reported by Qs Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 5.38M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,457 shares.