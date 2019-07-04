EPS for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Expected At $0.20; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Among 3 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 3 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) latest ratings:

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

Analysts expect STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. STM’s profit would be $180.01M giving it 22.51 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.38M shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 28.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 07/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 24/05/2018 – Next-Generation Security-on-a-Chip for Smart Things, from STMicroelectronics, Comes with Certified Protection Profiles for Euro; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin; 07/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 31/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics’ Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – NEW PRESIDENT & CEO JEAN-MARC CHERY TO LEAD NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 27/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS STM.PA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL, RAISES TARGT PRICE TO EUR 18 FROM EUR 16; 01/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS vs Semcon IP, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 05/01/2018; 25/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CEO BOZOTTI SEES “STRONG DEMAND ON AUTOMOTIVE EVERYWHERE”, NO SIGN OF ACCUMULATION OF INVENTORIES

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 208,670 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.99 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 42,897 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 40,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,830 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ajo Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Pzena Mgmt Lc invested in 0.32% or 482,521 shares. Kwmg Ltd reported 20,101 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 42,129 shares stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 1,944 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 28,120 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank Trust has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 93,959 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 4,500 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 30,255 shares. 3,610 shares valued at $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. The insider Selbach Scott C sold 20,850 shares worth $2.50M.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.21 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment.

