EPS for STERIS plc (STE) Expected At $1.11; Shorts at Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) Raised By 9.37%

Analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report $1.11 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 11.00% from last quarter's $1 EPS. STE's profit would be $93.81 million giving it 33.66 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, STERIS plc's analysts see -27.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $149.44. About 339,742 shares traded. STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has risen 28.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) had an increase of 9.37% in short interest. NVFY's SI was 161,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.37% from 147,300 shares previously. With 40,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)'s short sellers to cover NVFY's short positions. The SI to Nova Lifestyle Inc's float is 0.94%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8503. About 43,131 shares traded. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) has declined 61.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.76% the S&P500.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.64 million. The firm develops upholstered, wood, and metal residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support services and products for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.63 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It has a 41.98 P/E ratio. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products.

