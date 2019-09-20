EPS for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Expected At $2.03; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Position By $748,515

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as Walt Disney Company/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 36,816 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 42,201 last quarter. Walt Disney Company/The now has $233.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.40% from last quarter's $2.08 EPS. SWK's profit would be $306.90M giving it 17.62 P/E if the $2.03 EPS is correct. After having $2.66 EPS previously, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143.04. About 445,164 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Stanley Black \u0026 Decker (NYSE:SWK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stanley Black \u0026 Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.60’s average target is 3.89% above currents $143.04 stock price. Stanley Black \u0026 Decker had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.63 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 32.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Spotify Technology S.A. stake by 5,495 shares to 46,492 valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Black Knight Inc. stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 29,585 shares. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was raised too.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56's average target is 15.95% above currents $133.3 stock price.