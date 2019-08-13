EPS for Standex International (SXI) Expected At $1.26; 2 Analysts Bullish Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. See Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Standex International Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 116,680 shares. 179,054 are held by Copeland Cap Management Lc. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 8,913 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 2 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc reported 362 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.02% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 19,368 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,619 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 26,246 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 8,115 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 3,821 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research stated it has 8,054 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru accumulated 30 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 89 shares or 0% of the stock.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various services and products for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $771.72 million. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Llc accumulated 13,600 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Sei Invs accumulated 67,634 shares. 130,664 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De owns 0.42% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 251,192 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Axa owns 157,173 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 20,302 shares. 450,018 are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Legal & General Gp Plc holds 87,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy holds 108,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

