EPS for Standex International (SXI) Expected At $0.95; Papa Johns International (PZZA) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Analysts expect Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report $0.95 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 21.49% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. SXI’s profit would be $11.72M giving it 18.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Standex International Corporation’s analysts see -18.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 42,716 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 76 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 83 sold and trimmed positions in Papa Johns International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 26.01 million shares, down from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Papa Johns International Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 57 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 6.32% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. for 125,000 shares. 13D Management Llc owns 410,785 shares or 5.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.66% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc. has invested 4.21% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 73.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Standex International Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 0.20% more from 10.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited invested in 0% or 102 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.33% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) or 488,524 shares. Wilen Invest Mngmt holds 80,354 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). 206 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 7,774 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 155,489 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 8,586 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 23,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 172,773 shares. 424,474 were reported by State Street.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various services and products for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $876.02 million. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services.