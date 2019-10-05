EPS for STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Expected At $0.46; Lennar (LEN) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

Among 11 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Lennar has $7500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 1.61% above currents $59.49 stock price. Lennar had 18 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Thursday, October 3 report. Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LEN in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Raymond James. See Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $0.46 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. STAG’s profit would be $60.75M giving it 16.42 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, STAG Industrial, Inc.’s analysts see 2.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 1.21M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.53M shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.48 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 127,347 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 136 shares. First Washington has 64,588 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,707 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Missouri-based Parkside Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 950,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest invested in 0% or 6,274 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc invested in 0.88% or 47,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 70,185 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0.01% or 27,596 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Two Sigma Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Salem Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Utah Retirement reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,632 are owned by First Interstate Retail Bank. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 365,807 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 208 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Nwq Investment Management Llc accumulated 0.37% or 542,740 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 4,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 194,797 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 89,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 21,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion has invested 0.61% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating firm focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 347 buildings in 37 states with approximately 69.1 million rentable square feet, consisting of 279 warehouse/distribution buildings, 53 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment. It has a 49.85 P/E ratio.