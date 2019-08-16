EPS for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) Expected At $-0.07; Slades Ferry Bancorp (SFBC)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 181,078 shares traded or 160.01% up from the average. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has declined 33.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.33% the S&P500.

Slades Ferry Bancorp (SFBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 5 reduced and sold their holdings in Slades Ferry Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 602,121 shares, up from 593,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Slades Ferry Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $11.55 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $89.38 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.

