EPS for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Expected At $0.86; Bokf Trimmed By $834,552 Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Bokf decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bokf sold 4,824 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Bokf holds 28,713 shares with $4.99M value, down from 33,537 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $52.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $190.02. About 352,792 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. SSNC’s profit would be $218.23M giving it 14.01 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 163,422 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 40.10% above currents $48.18 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings.

Bokf increased Ishares Tr (GVI) stake by 5,454 shares to 104,214 valued at $11.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,520 shares and now owns 32,438 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 11.67% above currents $190.02 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 13 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 16.61 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.