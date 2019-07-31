EPS for Square, Inc. (SQ) Expected At $0.01; Nic (EGOV) Sellers Decreased By 3.82% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. SQ’s profit would be $4.23 million giving it 2012.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Square, Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 5.09 million shares traded. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has risen 20.17% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQ News: 16/05/2018 – Square: Cash App Downloads Pick up the Pace — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – SQUARE ACQUIRES ZESTY TO EXPAND CAVIAR’S CORPORATE CATERING BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Introducing Square for Restaurants: A Dedicated Point of Sale and Complete Set of Tools Built for Today’s Restaurants,; 26/03/2018 – Square’s Cash app recently started letting people buy and sell bitcoin; 16/05/2018 – SQUARE’S JACK DORSEY ENDS COMMENTS AT CONSENSUS; 02/05/2018 – Square Inc Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 2c; 08/05/2018 – SQUARE INC – WILL ALSO INTEGRATE CAVIAR DIRECTLY INTO SQUARE FOR RESTAURANTS; 03/04/2018 – Tech CEOs call for gun control following YouTube shooting; 21/05/2018 – Online lender Kabbage to launch payment services by year-end; 02/05/2018 – SQUARE 1Q GROSS PAYMENT VOLUME +31%

Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. EGOV’s SI was 3.48 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 3.62 million shares previously. With 612,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s short sellers to cover EGOV’s short positions. The SI to Nic Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 385,138 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 13/03/2018 – TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – Hogan Administration Announces New Maryland Business Express Website; 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance; 23/04/2018 – NIC Government Partners and Solutions Honored Among Best in Government Technology; 30/03/2018 – Governor Hutchinson Announces Arkansans May Now Register Vehicles Online; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 04/05/2018 – Dear Martin by Nic Stone […]; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin holds 138,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 271,312 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 413,247 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 2.12M shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.23% stake. 1.08 million are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 10,620 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas stated it has 14,462 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 114,984 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Mngmt reported 1.03% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Ameriprise Fincl owns 457,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Company stated it has 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 838,732 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 505,983 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 22.75 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale , financial, and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.05 billion. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal.

