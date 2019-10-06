EPS for SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Expected At $0.22; Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. SPSC’s profit would be $7.97 million giving it 54.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, SPS Commerce, Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 156,481 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:ZTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock has $13600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $124.71’s average target is -1.84% below currents $127.05 stock price. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Thursday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $10500 target. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. See Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) latest ratings:

30/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce has $11500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $78.33’s average target is 62.61% above currents $48.17 stock price. SPS Commerce had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 28. Oppenheimer maintained SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 55.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger owns 354,156 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability reported 15,387 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 11,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0.08% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 109,682 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.2% or 17,405 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,158 shares stake. Quantbot Lp owns 2,500 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 528,963 shares. Howe Rusling holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,857 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 82,013 shares. Lpl Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Ironwood Mgmt has 7,548 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New CEO at Zoetis effective January 1, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Call Traders Betting on More ZTS Stock Upside – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai, Ohio-based fund reported 5,115 shares. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 5,035 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.83 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. 135,140 are held by Products Limited. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P stated it has 1.58 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc accumulated 716,877 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 22,821 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Co Delaware has 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Anderson Hoagland holds 0.63% or 9,995 shares in its portfolio. 261 are owned by Bartlett & Ltd Liability Com. Kames Cap Pcl holds 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 21,331 shares. Cibc World invested in 125,742 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 32,728 shares. Alberta Management reported 66,500 shares.