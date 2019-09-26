EPS for SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Expected At $0.22; Penn Virginia GP Holdings LP Has 0.96 Sentiment

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. SPSC’s profit would be $7.96 million giving it 53.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, SPS Commerce, Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 143,242 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT

Penn Virginia GP Holdings LP (PVG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 55 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 57 cut down and sold equity positions in Penn Virginia GP Holdings LP. The funds in our database now possess: 88.51 million shares, up from 87.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Penn Virginia GP Holdings LP in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 34 New Position: 21.

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Key Energy Services and Independence Contract Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; Pretium Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019

The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.50 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.04M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 5.6% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. for 725,000 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 928,512 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc has 1.46% invested in the company for 14.52 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.37% in the stock. Bridger Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 83.33 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 54.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love SPS Commerce (SPSC) – Nasdaq" on September 05, 2019