EPS for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Expected At $-0.60; Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Sentiment Is 0.9

Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 134 funds started new or increased holdings, while 149 sold and decreased their holdings in Trimble Navigation LTD. The funds in our database now hold: 215.85 million shares, down from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Trimble Navigation LTD in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 127 Increased: 100 New Position: 34.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $57.44 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.71 billion. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 30.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.27% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. for 100,000 shares. Agf Investments America Inc. owns 226,730 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc. has 3.2% invested in the company for 452,692 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Management Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,980 shares.