EPS for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Expected At $-0.60; HEMP (HEMP) SI Decreased By 88.99%

Analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report $-0.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 89,486 shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 62.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT

HEMP INC (OTCMKTS:HEMP) had a decrease of 88.99% in short interest. HEMP’s SI was 161,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.99% from 1.47M shares previously. It closed at $0.012 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spring Bank Announces $20 Million Strategic Debt Financing Agreement with Pontifax Medison Finance – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBPH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SBPH) Share Price Down By 50%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $57.44 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

Hemp Inc. produces products made from industrial hemp. The company has market cap of $31.07 million. The firm also offers services and products to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry.

More notable recent Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zicix Corporation (ZICX: OTCMKTS US) Acquires Land for Hemp Cultivation and Provides a Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 CBD Stocks to Buy That Are Still Worth Your Investment Dollars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charlotte’s Web: Investing Now For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ISWH Set to Resume Full-Scale CBD-based Product Sales as CBD Market Surges to $5B in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MariMed Inc. Financials – The Rest Of The Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.