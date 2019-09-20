EPS for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Expected At $-0.60; Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report $-0.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 14,764 shares traded. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 62.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™

Among 6 analysts covering Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Diageo PLC has GBX 3870 highest and GBX 2850 lowest target. GBX 3414.17’s average target is 5.18% above currents GBX 3245.97 stock price. Diageo PLC had 34 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was downgraded by Investec on Monday, March 25 to “Sell”. Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by JP Morgan. See Diageo plc (LON:DGE) latest ratings:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $60.73 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of 76.52 billion GBP. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 24.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

