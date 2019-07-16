EPS for Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Expected At $-0.42; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG)

Analysts expect Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 37.31% from last quarter’s $-0.67 EPS. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Sprague Resources LP’s analysts see -130.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 33,168 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 21.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M

Among 3 analysts covering SSP Group Plc (LON:SSPG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SSP Group Plc had 15 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SSPG in report on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of SSPG in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 18 with “Sell”. As per Thursday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. Shore Capital maintained SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) on Thursday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. See SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 651.00 New Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 685.00 New Target: GBX 715.00 Unchanged

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 765.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 735.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 685.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 765.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Downgrade

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources declares $0.6675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Sprague Resources LP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 1.21M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 39,832 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 44,013 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,541 shares. Citigroup owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Optimum holds 3,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 12,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 0% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Raymond James & holds 35,516 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested in 12,474 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Cohen Steers invested in 0.01% or 174,332 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 45,544 shares.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $420.58 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

The stock increased 0.15% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 688. About 182,216 shares traded. SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. The company has market cap of 3.08 billion GBP. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It has a 26.46 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

More recent SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why I Think SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What SSP Group plc’s (LON:SSPG) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.