EPS for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Expected At $0.12; Rgm Capital Has Boosted Nice LTD (NICE) Stake

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. SPWH’s profit would be $5.26M giving it 8.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 10,697 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 05/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 4Q Adj EPS 20c; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SAYS CEO JOHN SCHAEFER TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE NAMES PRESIDENT AND COO BARKER AS CEO

Rgm Capital Llc increased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 53.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 248,473 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 709,440 shares with $86.91M value, up from 460,967 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $154.01. About 51,590 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Friday, May 17 with “Market Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of NICE in report on Thursday, April 18 to “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. DA Davidson maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Wednesday, April 17. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 17. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Israel’s Nice Q2 profit tops forecast, raises 2019 estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Reports 31% Increase in Cloud Revenue and 11% Growth in Total Revenue for the Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MIXT vs. NICE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.